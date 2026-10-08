'Phenomenal' Harry Kane backed to end England's Ballon d'Or drought by Gary Lineker

Lineker has thrown his support behind Kane to win the upcoming Ballon d'Or. The former England forward praised the current national team captain, describing his recent achievements as phenomenal.

Kane continues to enjoy incredible form for both Bayern Munich and England. He recently matched Peter Shilton’s 125-cap national record, scoring twice during a 3-0 Nations League victory over the Czech Republic at Wembley.

The forward has scored six goals for Bayern in seven appearances this season. This follows a staggering previous campaign where he netted 61 goals for the Bavarians and a further 12 for his country.