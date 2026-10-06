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'No debate about it' - Why Harry Kane is England's greatest ever player as he closes in on Peter Shilton’s historic record
Chasing a historic appearance milestone
Kane will etch his name even deeper into the history books if he features against the Czech Republic. The England captain is perfectly poised to match Shilton's all-time national team record of 125 caps during the UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley.
Since scoring 79 seconds into his debut against Lithuania in March 2015, Kane has been an irreplaceable figure. He already stands alone as his country's greatest ever goalscorer, boasting a staggering 89 goals in 124 international appearances.
The 33-year-old also dominates the major tournament statistics. He has registered 21 goals in 36 appearances across six major tournaments, keeping him comfortably ahead of Gary Lineker on the prestigious list.
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The debate over England's greatest
While Kane's individual statistics are truly unmatched, the ultimate team prize has eluded him. The only missing piece in his magnificent career remains the failure to replicate the famous 1966 World Cup triumph.
This inevitably draws comparisons with the legendary Bobby Moore. The elegant defender lifted the World Cup as captain when England beat West Germany at Wembley, cementing a unique legacy alongside Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst. However, former England midfielder Danny Murphy believes Kane's incredible numbers demand absolute respect.
"Bobby Moore will always be in people's conversation," Murphy said, as quoted by BBC. "Sir Bobby Charlton also, because of what they did and the memories they created.
"As you move forward, for me as a kid Gazza [Paul Gascoigne] burst on the scene and became a hero, especially as a creative midfield player myself. I think [Wayne] Rooney was arguably the most all-round footballer we have ever had, the most talented I've seen – but no-one can argue with Harry Kane's quality, numbers and longevity. It is the record of an England great."
An elite level of longevity
Kane's ability to perform consistently on the international stage places him in an exclusive group of English football icons. He currently sits 36 goals ahead of Rooney, who previously held the scoring record with 53 goals in 120 games. Murphy was quick to praise Kane's enduring brilliance and professional attitude.
"There is one thing there is no debate about," he stated. "Harry Kane is England's greatest goalscorer. No-one can take that away from him. The numbers over such a period of longevity are incredible. This, in itself, deserves all the accolades in the world. To stay at that level and not have anybody displace him is testimony to his ability and professionalism.
"He's a born goalscorer. He's a super professional. He's technically brilliant. He's been an absolute credit to himself and his family in the way he's conducted himself and the longevity he's had in his career.
"Is he England's greatest player? This is all about opinions and eras, but his record and longevity alone informs you that he is an England great. He is in that elite group."
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Cementing a permanent national legacy
As Kane steps out onto the Wembley pitch against the Czech Republic, he will join Shilton at the summit of English football history. It represents a monumental achievement for a player who has carried the attacking burden for nearly a decade.
The immediate focus will be on securing a vital UEFA Nations League victory in front of the home crowd. Beyond this upcoming fixture, Kane will undoubtedly set his sights on breaking the caps record outright.
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