Future PSG manager? Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘on the list of big coaches’ but Pep Guardiola ruled out of the running for return with Champions League winners

The Spaniard, who previously enjoyed considerable success when calling shots at Barcelona, has extended his contract in the French capital through to the summer of 2030. He remains fully committed to an exciting project.

There will come a day, though, when bags are packed in Paris and a prominent coaching post becomes available. At that point, the kings of Ligue 1 will have a big decision to make on who they turn to next.

Tacticians from every corner of the planet would welcome the opportunity to work with a star-studded squad and put the riches of Qatar Sports Investments to good use in the transfer market.

Arteta is likely to be a candidate that PSG will have their eye on, given that he boasts ties to the club from a loan spell as a player in 2001-02. He has seen his stock soar as a coach after first taking the reins at Arsenal in December 2019.

The 44-year-old has reached 370 games in charge of the Gunners, leading them to FA Cup, Community Shield and Premier League title triumphs - while also reaching the Champions League final in 2026, where penalty shootout heartache was endured at the hands of PSG.

Arsenal remain determined to get their hands on continental football’s biggest prize for the first time in their history, but there is not much more for Arteta to achieve in north London. With that in mind, a new challenge will likely be sought at some stage.