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Fulham 'finalising' Alvaro Arbeloa appointment as ex-Real Madrid boss set to succeed Marco Silva
Cottagers pursue new manager
The west London side have been searching for a new head coach since Silva ended his five-year tenure earlier this month to replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica. According to The Athletic, Fulham officials held initial talks with the Spanish tactician on June 10 before progressing to advanced negotiations. Although club vice-chairman Tony Khan recently stated that two leading candidates remained in the frame, executives are now rapidly accelerating paperwork to secure their primary target.
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Arbeloa's long-term vision appeals to Fulham
While senior management continue to refine the final details of the contract, the sporting department has completely aligned with the Spaniard regarding the long-term vision for the first team. The club’s talks with Arbeloa have covered a range of topics including the Spaniard’s backroom staff and first-team squad planning. If the multi-year agreement is successfully completed, this move will mark only the second senior managerial role of the 43-year-old's coaching career.
Madrid stint provides experience
The former defender assumed the hot seat at the Bernabeu in January following Xabi Alonso's departure, inheriting a side trailing Barcelona by four points before finishing eight points adrift. His turbulent four-month spell included a shock Copa del Rey exit to second-division Albacete and a Champions League quarter-final elimination by Bayern Munich. Nevertheless, the tactical experience gained at Europe's highest level makes him an attractive replacement for Silva, who consolidated the club in the top flight.
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Pre-season planning starts immediately
The incoming Spanish coach faces an incredibly demanding introduction to English football as he looks to improve upon consecutive 11th-place finishes. Should the deal be completed, Arbeloa will face his Madrid predecessor Alonso in Fulham’s first Premier League game of the season, against Chelsea on August 24. This high-intensity local derby will serve as a fascinating tactical test for the former Liverpool and West Ham player during his third professional stint in the country.