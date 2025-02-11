Murillo Nottingham Forest 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

The first £100m defender?! Breakout Premier League star 'with a bit of everything' backed to set new transfer record as Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona monitor Nottingham Forest sensation Murillo

MurilloReal MadridLiverpoolTransfersNottingham ForestChelseaBarcelonaPremier LeagueLaLiga

Premier League breakout star Murillo, who has already been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool, is being backed to become the first £100m defender.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Joined Forest for just £10m
  • Has starred in English football
  • Linked with top European clubs
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱