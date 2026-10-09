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Lack of faith in Viktor Gyokeres? Why Arsenal favour Kai Havertz as a false nine as ex-Gunners striker discusses future transfer bids for another goalscorer
Gyokeres passed 20 goals in Premier League title-winning season
Swedish frontman Gyokeres, after posting prolific numbers for Portuguese giants Sporting, secured a move to north London in 2025 as a part of a package that could eventually be worth £64 million ($85m).
The lack of a productive No.9 had, in the eyes of some, been holding Arsenal back in trophy bids at home and abroad. Mikel Arteta’s side finally got over that line in 2025-26 when landing the Premier League title - bringing a 22-year wait on that front to a close.
Gyokeres certainly aided that cause, and a run to the Champions League final, but has not truly convinced and been forced to make peace with an impact substitute role at the start of another campaign.
Germany international Havertz is being deployed up top, despite being more of a deep-lying forward, with the former Chelsea star considered to be a better fit for Arteta’s system - with the ball rarely being lumped long or worked into the final third early.
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Is Havertz the best fit for Arteta's tactical system at Arsenal?
Asked if he is a fan of the false nine approach, and whether Arsenal’s penchant for that hints at a lack of trust in Gyokeres, ex-Gunners forward Dickov - who was speaking in association with 247Bet - told GOAL: “That's a great question. Initially, I wasn't. I felt that Arsenal were, the last couple of years, and I think a lot of people thought the same, they were missing that one out and out number nine, that one who's going to get you a goal.
“In all fairness, it might contradict myself, Gyokeres went and got his 20 goals last season. But I've always felt that out and out number nine is missing, and it's difficult to say that you want to get [Erling] Haaland, or you want to get [Harry] Kane, or you want to get [Alexander] Isak, because there's not many of them out there that you can go and get.
“But when Havertz has played that role, I think he suits Arsenal in how they play. And I think he's started the season really, really well. That false nine, he's strong, he holds the ball up, he's got really clever movement, which I think allows you to get the better of the players around him - you really know how to guard your [Eberechi] Ezes, your [Bukayo] Sakas. I think he's really important to that, and maybe how Mikel wants to play.
“If what I'm hearing is true, is that Havertz has picked up an injury on international duty, and then you look at Gyokeres who's scored four goals in all four games for Sweden, it could be a fantastic opportunity for him to come back.
“His confidence will be sky high to get back into the team and maybe feel as if he's got a bit of a point to prove. When you're confident as a striker, and you feel you've got a point to prove, you can be quite dangerous.”
Will Arsenal spend again on another No.9 in upcoming windows?
Arsenal have moved through several strikers in recent years, including the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Jesus, but are yet to settle on a nine that they feel entirely comfortable with.
Could that lead them to spend again on another option, such as unsettled Argentine World Cup winner Julian Alvarez - who finds himself stuck on the bench in Spain after pushing for a summer transfer?
Dickov added: “It's one of them. Forgive me for repeating myself, it's how many are there that are out there that you can actually go and get? Mikel's a clever guy. He's not going to just go and spend whatever it is, 20, 30, 40, 50 million, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100 million, just on a number nine, because he's a number nine.
“They won the league last year without it. They came so close to winning the league the year before. Champions League final last year. So they're obviously doing something right, and progressing with what they've got.
“It's just whether that is the final piece of the jigsaw, and when they can get one. And I think he's using Havertz really, really well at the minute. I'm not saying there's a stopgap, because he's a top player. He starts for Germany all the time as well, not just Arsenal.
“But they're just not going to go out there and recruit somebody and sign somebody just because everybody's saying that they need that number nine.”
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The Gunners have been faring better in open play this season
Arsenal relied heavily on set-pieces to break down stubborn opposition defences last season, when sweeping their way to the top-flight crown, but have been faring better in open play at the start of 2026-27.
Havertz has three goals to his name, with club captain Martin Odegaard pulling strings again in the Gunners’ playmaking post, while Gyokeres is yet to get off the mark. It remains to be seen what future recruitment markets will bring at Emirates Stadium when it comes tothe pursuit of a fabled prolific No.9.
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