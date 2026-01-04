Explained: Why Hugo Ekitike is missing for Liverpool vs Fulham as Reds remain without injured £125m striker Alexander Isak

Ekitike will be a big miss, despite failing to find the target against Wolves and Leeds in Liverpool’s last two outings. He could have earned a penalty against the Whites, but opted against going to ground after tangling with Pascal Struijk.

Slot said afterwards of seeing the Frenchman potentially cost himself a spot-kick, with Liverpool priding themselves on being an honest outfit: “He stayed on his feet. If he had fallen down it would probably have been a penalty but this season so many times when we were fouled we did not get a penalty.

“This season we have conceded a few soft penalties, but Brentford away, with Cody Gakpo, the referee said 'play on’ so our players try to stay on our feet and then it is hard for the VAR to interfere.

“We keep doing the same things. I don’t believe in the fact that over a season you get what you deserve but in a long time, two, three, four seasons, then I believe in it. I think I am not wrong in that we only had one penalty this season, for the team with most ball possession it is surprising. But I would not tell you I am encouraging them to do that. We are just who we are. We stay on our feet.”