Explained: Why Barcelona hold trump card in Marcus Rashford transfer battle - with Michael Carrick facing frustration in Man Utd return wish
Carrick was familiar face back at Old Trafford
That is not an obligation to buy, but is a clause that can be taken up without Premier League heavyweights at Old Trafford being able to intervene. With that in mind, United are being left watching on more in hope than expectation.
It has been claimed that Carrick, who is overseeing first-team affairs at Old Trafford through to the end of the campaign, would like to have a familiar face alongside him in 2026-27 if paths are cleared for both to enjoy clean slates in Manchester.
The Telegraph reports on how United’s current coach wants a former team-mate by his side again, with the pair having previously played alongside one another under Louis van Gaal - the man who gave Rashford his senior debut in 2016.
Rashford's fate rests squarely in Barcelona's hands
There has been talk of a home-grown star returning to his roots ever since Ruben Amorim was relieved of his duties at United early in 2026. It was the Portuguese manager who phased Rashford out and sanctioned loan moves to Aston Villa and Barcelona.
He is now gone, with fresh starts being embraced in Manchester. Carrick has overseen a productive start to his tenure, with three successive victories being enjoyed over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.
He may soon be in a position to draw up long-term term plans at Old Trafford, with United set to appoint a permanent manager in the summer. Big decisions will also be made on Rashford’s future at that point.
There were reports in Spain to suggest that Barcelona were concerned about Rashford’s plans, with it possible that he could be lured back to English football. Those claims have been countered by Mundo Deportivo.
They report that the Blaugrana are “not concerned about Rashford’s future should they ultimately decide to retain the winger”. They point out that “in negotiations with Manchester United, the club secured absolute priority over the player”.
The only way Man Utd could enter into talks
Rashford’s fate is in Barca’s hands as “the €30 million purchase option included in the agreement takes precedence over any desire from the English club to bring him back”. A door could, however, still open up for United.
It is claimed that “a different scenario would only arise if Barcelona sought to renegotiate that figure” which has already been agreed for Rashford. Should they try to talk that number down, then the original loan terms would no longer apply.
If a club that has experienced much-publicised financial problems decides to stump up €30 million (£26m/$36m) then it will not matter what those in Manchester want, they will be left on the outside looking in.
Rashford's stance: England star keen on Camp Nou stay
Rashford has steered clear of the debate regarding his future of late, but has previously stated a desire to remain in Catalunya - rather than retrace steps to the Premier League.
He said in December 2025: “What I want is to stay at Barca. It's the ultimate goal, but it's not the reason I'm training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles. I'm settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed.
“For me, the reason I'm here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I'm totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my team-mates; I have no complaints. I'm in the perfect place and environment to continue my journey as a footballer, so I'm just trying to give my best every day and help the team win. We'll see what happens next summer.”
Rashford has a contract at Old Trafford through to 2028, but it appears unlikely that said deal will be honoured. Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has spoken of his desire to keep the 28-year-old around beyond a summer that could include World Cup duty with England.
