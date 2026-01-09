'Everyone was unhappy' - Virgil van Dijk defends Liverpool players over Gabriel Martinelli treatment after Arsenal star disrespected injured Conor Bradley

Van Dijk was pleased with the contribution that Bradley made to the collective cause before being forced from the field, with Liverpool picking up a 0-0 draw against Arsenal that has extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Arne Slot’s side were a little toothless on the night, as they failed to fire in a shot on target, but Van Dijk said: "Our thoughts are with Conor, first and foremost. Hopefully it is not the worst, but it doesn’t look great. Other than that, our game plan was outstanding in my opinion. We let their centre-backs have the ball because we felt like they wouldn’t be able to come up with an ID and that is why they didn’t create many chances against us.

"It doesn’t look great, but you can come out and try to go one v one and take the risk, but we all know a game is 90 minutes and at a certain point we would have the space to play and that is what happened in the second half.

"We were outstanding with the ball. It felt like it could have been more than a point, but I am very proud of the guys against a team that is very much in form. No team can run and press for the full 90 minutes like they do in the first 20 to 30 minutes so we had to keep fighting and let them find an idea that they couldn’t, and we knew that they would get midfielders between the centre-backs to try and come up with something.

"The guys put a big shift in defensive work and then in the second half in possession we were outstanding and found the right players in between the lines. Unfortunately, we couldn’t create big chances but with the players we have right now, missing two proper number nines, the guys still did outstanding, and we will take a point."