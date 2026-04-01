Who fills in for Harry Kane, does Phil Foden deserve a place and six questions Thomas Tuchel still needs to answer after England's disappointing pre-World Cup camp

England were missing captain Harry Kane and midfield lynchpin Declan Ricem as well as both Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, but that was no excuse for their torrid displays in both games. The matches were a reality check for Tuchel's side, who had enjoyed a record-breaking qualifying campaign but were never tested properly.

Tuchel should shoulder much of the blame for the performances as he picked a bloated squad and experimented far more than he needed to so close to a tournament which will define how his reign is viewed and could determine whether or not he stays in the role for Euro 2028, despite him signing a new contract.

GOAL looks at the six questions the coach still hasn't answered after a thoroughly disappointing international window...