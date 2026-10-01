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Endrick’s Real Madrid nightmare continues! Brazilian starlet considers January loan exit to Serie A giants after Jose Mourinho snub
Endrick struggles for minutes under Mourinho
Endrick's third season in the Spanish capital has started frustratingly as the 20-year-old continues to find first-team opportunities limited at the Bernabeu. After missing the opening four matches with a pre-season injury, the forward has spent almost all his time confined to the bench under new boss Mourinho.
The Brazilian's action has been restricted to a single four-minute substitute appearance against Elche across Real Madrid's first eight games. Fierce competition from Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Yan Diomande, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and new arrival Carlos Espi has left him far down the attacking order.
Reports from AS indicate Endrick is open to a January loan exit if his prospects do not improve. Italian giants Roma and AC Milan are monitoring his situation, having both shown interest during the summer window.
- NurPhoto
Summer assurances fail to deliver playing time
Endrick previously came close to a temporary departure in the summer, with Serie A table-toppers Roma his preferred choice. An agreement was virtually in place before a direct conversation with Mourinho altered his plans.
The Portuguese manager urged the striker to stay, reassuring him that he featured in his plans for the campaign. Motivated by a desire to succeed at Madrid, Endrick opted to remain and fight for his place.
However, with those promises unfulfilled, the player plans to assess his options ahead of January. A loan move remains a strong possibility should his situation stay unchanged before the window opens.
Brazil boss Ancelotti warns over lack of action
Real Madrid consider Endrick a key long-term investment, having paid €35 million up front with €25 million in potential add-ons in 2022. With fees, wages, and taxes factored in, total expenditure exceeds €80 million, making his development a priority for club executives.
His lack of minutes has raised alarm with Brazil head coach and former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who voiced frustration over top European clubs failing to give young South American talent sufficient game time.
"The problem for Brazilian kids is they don’t improve because they don’t play regularly," Ancelotti explained. "It happens to Endrick, but also talents like Estevao. Without playing, they cannot develop. We have promising talents, and Endrick will become important for Brazil in future, but they need to play."
- AFP
Pivotal January window looms for forward
Endrick remains focused on capitalising on any opportunity, aware of how quickly circumstances change in football. A recent injury scare for Mbappe on international duty highlighted how an unexpected setback could force Mourinho to reshuffle his frontline.
However, the youngster knows continuous bench duty will stall his progress. Following a successful loan at Lyon in early 2026 - yielding eight goals and eight assists in 21 games - a January move to Serie A could offer the regular football he desperately needs.
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