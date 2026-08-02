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Endrick considers Real Madrid exit! Brazilian striker weighs up loan move as Carlos Espi arrival threatens Bernabeu role
Competition intensifies for Brazilian prodigy
Endrick is seriously considering his future during the current transfer window, according to Fichajes. This sudden change in stance follows Real Madrid's move to sign Espi, a development that has left the youngster and his representatives seeking urgent clarification from the club hierarchy.
The Brazilian returned to the Bernabeu this summer with high expectations after completing a productive six-month loan stint with Olympique Lyonnais. The original plan for Endrick was to integrate into the first-team dynamic and compete for minutes alongside superstar Kylian Mbappe.
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Espi arrival shifts the Bernabeu hierarchy
Real Madrid acted decisively to trigger the €25 million release clause for Espi, who scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for Levante last season. The physical forward has committed his long-term future to the club, signing a five-year contract that runs until 2031. Standing at 1.94 meters tall, Espi offers a profile that differs significantly from the existing options in the squad.
The tactical shift under Jose Mourinho appears to favor a physical reference point in the box, a role Espi is perfectly suited to fill. This development is a blow to Endrick, who had hoped to occupy the secondary striker role vacated by the potential departure of academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia. Now, the Brazilian faces the daunting task of competing not only with Mbappe but also with Espi.
Lyon loan success not enough for Mourinho
Endrick impressed during a loan spell at Lyon in the second half of last season, registering eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances. His return of a goal contribution every 102 minutes strengthened his case for a place in Madrid's senior squad.
However, Espi's arrival suggests the club remain unconvinced that Endrick is ready for a significant first-team role. His uncertain future comes as Madrid continue reshaping their squad following a trophyless campaign, with further changes in attack still possible.
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Crucial talks with Real Madrid looming
The report adds that a meeting between the player’s entourage and the Real Madrid sporting director is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The primary goal of these discussions is to define exactly how many minutes Endrick can expect during the 2026-2027 season under Mourinho’s rigid tactical system.
With several weeks remaining in the transfer market, Real Madrid has time to reorganise their offensive ranks, but a hierarchy must be established before the competitive season kicks off. If the coaching staff cannot guarantee a relevant share of minutes, Endrick is expected to formally request that the club explore loan options.
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