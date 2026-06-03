Ella Toone's return from injury could not have come at a better time for England's Lionesses

There's plenty on the line in Mallorca in a few days' time. England are currently top of their World Cup qualifying group, in the only automatic qualification spot available. A point against the world champions, who they beat at Wembley in April and in the Euro 2025 final last July, would secure a spot at next summer's tournament, while condemning Spain to the play-off route. It's a huge, huge game.

It's one the Lionesses go into having just been dealt some bad news, too. Captain Leah Williamson is absent again, having failed to recover from a hamstring issue in time for the match, while the fitness of Lauren James is up in the air. The Chelsea star suffered a small injury last week and it's unclear whether she will be involved in this upcoming camp.

Fortunately, then, there has also been good news, with Toone back in Sarina Wiegman's squad for the first time this calendar year. That No.10 role is a curious one in this England team, for various reasons, and the Manchester United playmaker provides reliability, experience and plenty of quality to bolster it ahead of a huge week.