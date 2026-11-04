A decade at Leeds? Why James Trafford can join Paul Robinson, Nigel Martyn and John Lukic on goalkeeping legend list at Elland Road

Having spent just one season back at the Etihad Stadium, where he previously climbed through the academy ranks, Trafford opened himself up to a new challenge during the summer of 2026 - with the sizable frame of Gianluigi Donnarumma blocking his path in Manchester.

Leeds, on the back of preserving their Premier League status, decided to make the charismatic 24-year-old their record signing and the most expensive keeper in British football when parting with a £45 million ($61m) fee.

Trafford has kept four clean sheets through 10 appearances in all competitions, helping Leeds to 11 points from nine top-flight fixtures and a 12th-placed standing in the table. He has also earned further international recognition and taken his tally of senior England caps to four.

He is considered to be the Three Lions’ natural successor to James Pickford between the sticks, while boasting the potential to spend long enough at Elland Road that he etches his name alongside some iconic No.1s - those that once won the First Division title and graced the Champions League knockout stages.