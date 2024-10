'He's absolutely dead to me' - Borussia Dortmund fans turn on Jurgen Klopp as ex- Liverpool boss 'destroys legacy' with Red Bull move J. Klopp Borussia Dortmund Liverpool RB Leipzig Bundesliga

Jurgen Klopp has “destroyed his legacy” by taking a role with Red Bull, claims the German media, while “dead to me” is the message from Dortmund.