This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi 2025Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

David Beckham tipped to bring Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo together at Inter Miami with CR7 capable of making MLS 'bigger than ever' if he seals transfer from Al-Nassr

L. MessiC. RonaldoMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCD. Beckham

David Beckham is being tipped to bring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together at Inter Miami, helping to “make MLS bigger than ever”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi moved to the States in 2023
  • Ronaldo plying his trade in Saudi Arabia
  • Could join forces before reaching retirement
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches