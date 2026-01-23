Cristiano Ronaldo retirement date teased as Saudi Pro League line up FIFTY stars to support Portuguese GOAT before exiting Al-Nassr and hanging up boots

It is claimed that Saudi officials have already made an “exploratory enquiry for Salah” following his outburst against Liverpool in December. Michael Emenalo, who is now sporting director of the top tier in Saudi Arabia, boasts a “long-standing relationship with Salah and will be one of the driving forces on the timing behind any formal move”. Al-Ittihad saw a £150 million ($202m) bid for Salah rejected in 2023, but his situation has now changed and the reigning Premier League champions may soon be open to offers.

Al-Ittihad, who could lose Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante at the end of the season, are “one of three clubs considering a move for Manchester United captain Fernandes”. The Portugal international has a “€60m release clause valid for non-Premier League clubs” in his deal at Old Trafford and has hinted at being ready for a new challenge.

Fernandes has revealed that United tried to sell him to Saudi suitors in 2025, with a contract worth £700,000-a-week reported to have been agreed, and he will reassess his options after this summer’s World Cup finals.

The Portuguese midfielder’s current team-mate, Casemiro, is also a “long-standing target” for Saudi outfits. It has been revealed that the veteran Brazilian will be severing ties with United as a free agent this summer.

“Several other Premier League names are also under consideration”, according to talkSPORT. They include Aston Villa duo Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana and Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Al-Nassr are considered to be a “genuine contender” for Brazil international Martinelli - with the Gunners ready to draft in reinforcements on their left flank.

