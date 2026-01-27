'Coming soon' - Santos offer positive update on Neymar's return from knee surgery

The experienced forward will be eager to earn a recall as soon as possible, with there also international ambition for him to think about. Neymar won the last of his 128 caps for Brazil in October 2023 when suffering ACL damage in a meeting with Uruguay.

The Selecao secured World Cup qualification without him and are counting down the days to a quest for global glory in North America. Neymar is desperate to play a part in that trophy bid, but is yet to feature under Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The door is being left open to Neymar, with 2002 World Cup winner Kleberson telling GOAL recently when asked if Brazil’s 79-goal all-time leading scorer will make the cut: “I really, really want to see Neymar at the World Cup. In terms of fitness, he is really behind everyone now - because of the injuries, because the last year he hasn’t had a lot of minutes on the field.

“The talent that kid has, as soon as he starts to get a good feel now, gets the good fitness, he can probably help a lot. He will not get into the World Cup at 100 per cent fitness but when the World Cup gets going, especially the way it is now, he can produce well because he is the most talented player that we have in Brazil. Others are at a good level, but nobody can do the stuff this kid can do.

“He needs to get to a good level with fitness, play minutes and stay on the field. When I look at all the Brazilian players, nobody is like him. Okay we can talk about Vini Junior or Raphinha or Estevao, but the things that Neymar can do with a ball, it makes it scary to mark him. Neymar is the closest I have seen to Ronaldinho.”