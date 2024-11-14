Coleen Rooney I'm A Celebrity Wayne RooneyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Coleen Rooney reveals the nocturnal habit husband Wayne has warned may irritate I'm A Celebrity camp-mates

W. RooneyManchester UnitedShowbizPlymouthChampionship

Coleen Rooney has revealed the nocturnal habit that husband Wayne fears is about to annoy her camp-mates on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wife of Man Utd legend heading to the jungle
  • Fears she may keep fellow celebs up at night
  • Husband will be tuning in from back in Britain
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱