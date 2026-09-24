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Cole Palmer doesn’t ‘play games’ as Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink responds to England withdrawal ‘injury’ questions
Palmer recalled after missing 2026 World Cup
Palmer was among those left disappointed over the summer as the Three Lions pieced together plans for a shot at global glory in North America. His dip in form at club level meant that the talented 24-year-old was left watching on from afar - alongside the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White.
A spark has been rediscovered at the start of the current campaign, with close friend and international colleague Morgan Rogers by his side, with four goals and two assists being recorded across seven outings in all competitions.
He has done enough to catch Tuchel’s eye again, but will not be adding to his collection of 14 senior caps. That is because Palmer is one of five players to have been removed from the initial 27-man squad that was named to face Spain, Czechia and Croatia.
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No risks being taken on Palmer's fitness
Fitness issues held Palmer back at times last season and he needs to be handled with care. His domestic employers in west London certainly do not want to see any unnecessary risks taken on their talismanic No.10.
He will be spending the first break of 2026-27 ticking over under the watchful eye of Xabi Alonso, rather than Tuchel. The odd question has been asked of whether Palmer needed that rest and if he is delivering a snub of his own to a coach that deemed him surplus to requirements a matter of weeks ago.
Is Palmer injured or playing games with Tuchel?
Asked if “games” of that nature are being played, ex-Chelsea striker Hasselbaink - who was speaking courtesy of MrQ - told GOAL: “I don't think that he is that kind of person to play games.
“The boy wants to play football. He's all about his football. And let's not forget, he played a lot of games in the previous years. And that's why he was injured last year. And I think every little injury now, he just wants to look after himself properly so that he can have a good season.
“So yeah, I do think that he's injured. He's got something. And let's not forget, he also wants to give the right impression when he's there with England and be the best that he can. And if he's injured, he's not going to do anybody justice.”
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Gibbs-White gets his chance to stake England claim
Palmer’s place in the England ranks has been handed to Nottingham Forest playmaker Gibbs-White. He has cut short a family holiday in order to link up with the Three Lions and make the most of an unexpected opportunity to catch the eye and prove his worth.
With Tuchel big on continuity and stability, it remains to be seen whether a star performer from Stamford Bridge will come back into his thoughts in November. It will be up to Palmer to stake a serious claim for inclusion once again.
If his performances at club level are good enough, then he will be impossible to ignore. He was named England Men’s Player of the Year in 2024 and clearly has a role to play for his country when fully fit and firing.
The Three Lions are, however, blessed with an abundance of creative influences at present and minutes on the fields of training and match variety - with Tuchel watching on - are imperative for those harbouring ambitions of becoming regulars through the latest Nations League campaign and into Euro 2028 qualification.
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