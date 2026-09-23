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'He's got the hump!' - Cole Palmer accused of faking injury to snub England and Thomas Tuchel
Palmer pulls out of England squad
Palmer has withdrawn from the latest England squad ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures. The Chelsea star was initially recalled by Tuchel after controversially missing out on a spot at this year's World Cup. However, Palmer was one of five players to pull out of the camp just five days before England face Spain.
He joined Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Declan Rice and Tino Livramento on a lengthy withdrawal list. The official reason given for Palmer's absence is a minor muscular issue. Despite this standard medical update, his exit has sparked unexpected controversy and intense speculation regarding his true motives.
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Collins makes fake injury accusation
Former Wales and West Ham United defender Collins has publicly questioned the legitimacy of Palmer's physical setback. Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Collins theorised that the Chelsea star is holding a grudge against Tuchel.
"I would say he’s got the hump," Collins stated when discussing the withdrawal. "He’s got the hump that he didn’t go to the World Cup and he’s pulled out. Listen, that’s my opinion."
Chelsea star's fitness heavily scrutinised
Palmer endured a frustrating campaign last term, battling a persistent groin injury that limited him to just 24 Premier League starts. However, he has enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season, featuring in all seven of Chelsea's matches while registering four goals and two assists.
Drawing on his own experiences as a professional, Collins remained highly sceptical of the sudden fitness setback, saying: "I don’t know the lad but honestly, from an ex-player, player point of view, for me, he’s got the hump.
"It sounds to me as an ex-player that he’s gone to the fitness coach and gone, 'Really? Don’t fancy it… say something, load management'. Listen, it might not be but I’ve played the game."
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England prepare for Nations League tests
With Palmer officially sidelined, Everton's James Garner and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White have been drafted into the England camp as cover. Tuchel must now reconfigure his attacking options without the in-form Chelsea man.
The Three Lions kick off their Nations League campaign against Spain at Wembley. They will then travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic next Tuesday. Tuchel's side continue their demanding schedule against Croatia in Rijeka on October 3. The international break finally concludes with a return fixture against the Czech Republic at Wembley on October 6.
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