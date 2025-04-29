Christopher Nkunku ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Christopher Nkunku to Arsenal?! Mikel Arteta considers shock transfer swoop to sign wantaway Chelsea star at bargain price but faces serious competition from Barcelona

C. NkunkuArsenalChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersBarcelonaLaLigaBundesliga

Arsenal are reportedly considering a shock transfer swoop for Christopher Nkunku, with the Chelsea forward available for a bargain price this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Frenchman has struggled at Stamford Bridge
  • Gunners in the market for more firepower
  • Spanish & German heavyweights also keen
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱