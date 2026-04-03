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Khaled Mahmoud

Another Chelsea sanction incoming?! Moises Caicedo discusses possible Real Madrid transfer after Enzo Fernandez punished for similar comments

M. Caicedo
Chelsea
Real Madrid
Premier League
E. Fernandez
M. Cucurella
LaLiga

Chelsea face brewing uncertainty in midfield as Moises Caicedo has become the latest star to address the possibility of a future move to Real Madrid. His comments come at a sensitive time for the Blues, arriving just as team-mate Enzo Fernandez was handed a club sanction for making similar remarks regarding his long-term ambitions away from west London.

  • Caicedo leaves the door open

    In an interview with AS, Caicedo was asked directly if he could "imagine himself in white" at the Bernabeu. While the Ecuadorian midfielder remains a key pillar of the project at Stamford Bridge, his response suggested that he isn't ruling out a move to the Spanish capital later in his career.

    Speaking while reportedly smiling, Caicedo said: "You never know in football, don't you think? I have a contract with Chelsea now. The truth is, I haven't honestly thought about another club, about leaving London, but well, in the end, you never know in football. All I want is to enjoy myself. I have a contract and I want to keep playing as long as God allows. After that, we'll see what happens. I have a contract, but we'll see what the future holds. Let's see what surprises await us.

    "Chelsea is a great club. They've helped me a lot since I arrived. I want to repay them, to show it in every game, for as long as I'm there. And well, time will tell."

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    The Fernandez precedent

    The timing of Caicedo's comments is particularly delicate given the recent internal disciplinary action taken against Fernandez. The Argentine World Cup winner was sanctioned by the club after also discussing the prospect of joining Real Madrid, which Chelsea officials viewed as a breach of the internal culture being established under the current regime.

    Head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed that Fernandez would be omitted from their next two matchday squads as a result of his public flirting with the La Liga giants. The decision marks a significant shift in Chelsea’s hardline stance toward players expressing a desire to play elsewhere while under long-term contracts at the club.

  • Rosenior explains firm stance

    Discussing the situation regarding Fernandez, Rosenior was clear about why a line had to be drawn. "We spoke with Enzo an hour ago. As a football club, with me as part of that process, we've made a decision. He won't be available for tomorrow's game and he won't be available for Manchester City on Sunday," the manager explained during his press conference.

    Rosenior continued: "I think for Enzo, it's disappointing to speak in that way. What I will say about Enzo is in terms of him as a character, as a person, I've got no bad words to say about him. But I think a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build. So we had to make a sanction and that was a decision we've made."

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    Chelsea's squad availability update

    Beyond the disciplinary issues surrounding the midfield duo, Rosenior provided an update on the fitness of several other first-team stars ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. While Marc Cucurella also faced questions over recent comments suggesting that former manager Enzo Maresca should not have left the club - and that it would be difficult to turn down a return to Barcelona - he is expected to remain available for selection unlike Fernandez.

    On the injury front, the news was mixed for the Blues faithful ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Port Vale. Rosenior said: "[Reece James] is getting along really well, but not ready yet. Trevoh's [Chalobah] progressing really, really well as well. Levi [Colwill], it's really good to have him back in full training, but it's going to take a few more weeks. He needs to tick those boxes. But no, we've got a pretty fresh group. Estevao, Jamie Gittens is back, which is really positive going into the run."

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