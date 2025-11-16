Chelsea went into the weekend second in the WSL as their 1-1 draw with Arsenal combined with Manchester City's win over Everton saw City moved to the top of the table. And City opened up a four-point lead at the WSL summit as they trounced Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The draw may have closed the gap at the top by a point, but Chelsea lost ground in their title defence. Blues boss Sonia Bompastor isn't worried by City's rise to the top and that competition is good for the league and Chelsea.

"The league is really competitive here. I understand from an outside point of view that last season, maybe the competition was not that high because we finished in a really strong position, 12 points ahead of everyone," Bompastor said ahead of Sunday's stalemate.

"But for us, it always felt that every weekend was tough and the competition was high. Nothing has changed this season. We know a lot of teams in this league can compete for the title.

"The title race has been really tough, and Man City are now at the top of the table, but it doesn't change anything for us. We are still early in the season. We know what we want to achieve, and we keep this in mind. We are focused on achieving our goals, and we are still in a good position for that.

"It's really good for the women's game to have that competition and to have many teams who are in the title race and compete at the highest level with us."