Chaos theory, Diego Luna's electric effort, Matt Freese's icy veins and winners and losers from USMNT's Gold Cup semifinal-clinching shootout win over Costa Rica

Sunday night was chaotic, to put it lightly, but the shootout victory ended with the U.S. booking their spot in the semifinals

This game will be remembered by U.S. men's national team fans for all its chaotic energy, the tension of a sensational shootout and a death-defying ride on the Max Arfsten rollercoaster. Dips, turns, highs, lows, and everything in between, it was a rollercoaster Arfsten will never to repeat.

Such was the madness of it all. This ride was not for the faint of heart.

In fact, nothing on Sunday was, all the way through to the shootout. In the end, though, the U.S. rode the highest peak of that rollercoaster, and with a Gold Cup semifinal spot on the line, emerged with a shootout win over Costa Rica, seemingly against all odds.

The game finished 2-2 through 90, with Arfsten playing a direct part in all four goals - good and bad. He conceded a penalty on the first and assisted the second. He then went out and scored the game's third. But then, seemingly in the clear, he and Luca de la Torre were dribbled past on the fourth, setting up a shootout that - perhaps in the ultimate irony - Arfsten wouldn't get to participate in.

The chaos continued even without him, though. Standing tall at the end of it all was Matt Freese, who stopped three of Costa Rica's six shots from the spot to send the U.S. through, 4-3, in penalties. He, ultimately, was the hero, but he wasn't the only one. For the U.S., this was a test of resilience, and Freese, like several of his teammates, showed that ability to bounce back.

So, too, did Arfsten. Malik Tillman did as well, missing a penalty in the first half before making one in the shootout. Diego Luna scored a master-class goal that gave Mauricio Pochettino's side a needed boost at a critical time. Overall, the U.S. rolled with the punches, and that's why they're still in the competition.

"Today, they showed great character," Pochettino said. "I think it's good for this group of players to have this type of experience. I always said it's really important because the reality is, when you're in a big tournament, these things can happen, and it's important that they experience them

"OK, we give a penalty, we get a penalty, we miss a penalty. But the team kept going and kept believing in the way we play."

Now, Pochettino will hope the semifinal against Guatemala on Wednesday night isn't quite as chaotic. This particular ride is over, but the USMNT - winners of four straight now in this Gold Cup, having lost four in a row entering the tournament - have at least one more coming.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from U.S. Bank Stadium.