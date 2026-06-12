Nico Schlotterbeck reacts to Real Madrid interest with Jose Mourinho eager to trigger Borussia Dortmund centre-back's special release clause

Speaking from Germany's international base camp in the United States ahead of their tournament opener, Schlotterbeck addressed the growing media speculation. While acknowledging the transfer links connecting him to the Spanish giants, the 26-year-old insisted that his immediate priorities remain firmly on international duty under Julian Nagelsmann.

He said: "Yes, of course you hear about something like that through the media, but fundamentally I've already said this a few weeks ago - the complete focus right now is on the World Cup, on the first match. In Qatar, we saw how an opening game like that can go. It is extremely important, which is why even though I've heard about it, it's not in my head at all."