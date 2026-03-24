"You sound very sceptical": DFB raises eyebrows with World Cup base in the US

Her conclusion is rather sobering. Speaking at a press event for Magenta TV on Monday, the presenter said: “We were there. I’d put a question mark behind it. It’s an interesting choice of accommodation. I think you can prepare well and stay focused there, but there’s absolutely nothing going on around it. That’s always a bit of an issue.”

Former international Mats Hummels, who was also present at the media event, replied: “I think it’s brilliant that you’re expressing such scepticism.” For him, as a former professional, it had always been important during a tournament to foster “a good spirit” within the team: “That everyone spends time together.”

The Campo Bahia, where the German national team stayed during their victorious 2014 World Cup, stood out in particular. "Everyone was out together, meeting up and doing things. That created a great team spirit," said Hummels.