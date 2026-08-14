Bukayo Saka told ‘so important’ quality he must offer Arsenal in 2026-27 - with fellow title winner backing home-grown hero to rediscover ‘best form’

Saka has broken double figures through five successive campaigns, which highlights a certain level of consistency, but knows that he is capable of contributing significantly on that front. He reached the 20-goal mark back in 2023-24.

The Hale End academy graduate appeared to be well on course to cement a standing among the global elite at that stage. He is, however, seeing the likes of Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise and Vinicius Junior set remarkable standards when it comes to wing wizards.

Unfortunate injuries have done Saka’s cause few favours, sitting out 40 games for club and country over the last two seasons, with his World Cup campaign in the summer of 2026 being impacted by fitness issues.