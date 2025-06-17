Bryan Mbeumo, be careful what you wish for! Man Utd move makes no footballing sense - but reunion with Thomas Frank at Tottenham would be perfect fit

A transfer from to Old Trafford from Brentford may seem full of glitz and glamour, but that would not be the reality for the Cameroon forward

By the time the 2025-26 Premier League season starts, Bryan Mbeumo will almost certainly be playing his football for a new club. The versatile forward is widely expected to leave Brentford this summer and is one of the top names to watch out for in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Mbeumo would favour a move to Manchester United, even though teams who finished much higher than the Red Devils in the table last season are also looking to acquire him. For a couple of weeks, it seemed a formality he would head to Old Trafford, but a spanner has been thrown in the works.

Tottenham's appointment of Bees boss Thomas Frank has coincided with them stepping up their own interest in Mbeumo, and there is hope in north London that the player could change his mind and prefer to join them instead. It would prove a remarkable piece of opportunism from Spurs, and it's actually a plan Mbeumo himself should hear out.