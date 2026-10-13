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‘Stop Bruno Fernandes, you stop Man Utd’ - Leeds ready to pile pressure on Michael Carrick if under-fire Red Devils boss makes it to War of the Roses clash at Elland Road
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Leeds preparing to host out-of-sorts Man Utd
Portuguese playmaker Fernandes remains a talismanic presence at Old Trafford. He netted a hat-trick for United in their most convincing performance of the season so far - a 5-2 victory over newly-promoted Ipswich at the end of August.
The Red Devils have found the going tough since then, across domestic competition, with only three Premier League points being taken from the last 12 on offer - while also crashing out of the Carabao Cup after squandering a two-goal lead against Brighton.
Carrick’s side scored just two goals through their last three top-flight fixtures, with 10-man Tottenham holding them to a 1-1 draw last time out. More questions are being asked of whether another change in the dugout could be on the cards.
Is Fernandes the key to stopping Man Utd?
Leeds will be relishing the opportunity to inflict more misery on historic rivals, with Kilgallon - who was speaking in association with Online Casino Group - telling GOAL when asked if he believes that stopping Fernandes is the key to disrupting United: “I do. There's no one else.
“This is what I mean about characters in that squad. Who else is grabbing it if Fernandes isn't playing well? If Bruno's not playing well, who's grabbing that ball and going, I'll show you? [Bryan] Mbeumo or [Matheus] Cunha? Just not seeing enough from them.
“But then I look at Fernandes as a captain, I think, what a player. I really do. You can't get away from it because he's top. But I tell you what, he doesn't half throw his arms up and roll on the floor if one of his team-mates do something wrong.
“And then you look at [Ethan] Ampadu for Leeds United who, as a captain, if he did play someone through and they missed, he'd be the first to go over to them, arm around them, ‘listen, don't worry son, I'll get the ball to you again and you'll score’.
“Fernandes, he's throwing his hands up in the air. It's crazy. The fans see that. It's just not a good look. But yeah, if you stop him, I think you do stop Man United at the minute.”
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Leeds could push Carrick closer to the sack
Carrick is clinging to his job in Manchester as United enter a run of three successive away fixtures - with the first of those taking the Red Devils to Madrid for a Champions League meeting with Atletico on Tuesday.
Asked if Leeds will want to be the ones to put the final nail in Carrick’s coffin, Kilgallon added: “He's under a lot of pressure isn't he and the performance that I saw against Tottenham, especially first half, is not looking too good for him.
“What's strange is that as a player and a character he comes across as someone who would be able to get that team together at Manchester United. I just don't feel like there's any team bonding. It's a strange set up there.
“I don't know what's going to happen to him. Are they playing for him? I'm not sure. I just think there's a couple of bad eggs in that changing room to be honest. It needs a couple of people to get it together and sort it out and I thought Michael Carrick would be able to do that as the character he is.
“If they start like they did against Tottenham at Elland Road on Sunday, Leeds United will be 3-0 up. Leeds have got players that will punish them easily. [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin up there, [Noah] Okafor, they won't miss the chances that Tottenham did.
“You know how big this game is, especially for Leeds fans. Michael Carrick will know that. He'll have played at Elland Road for Man United and knows how hostile it is. He needs to get them sorted very quickly to perform against Leeds United because Leeds will be well up for this.
“This is a game for Leeds United fans and the team. When it comes out on fixtures day, it's the first team they look for. They've been waiting for this game since the start of the season. They're going to have a big job on their hands, Man United, at Elland Road on Sunday.”
Why Leeds are brimming with confidence
Leeds took four points off United last season - drawing at home and winning at Old Trafford. They more then held their own in a 2-1 defeat at reigning champions Arsenal last time out, with Kilgallon saying when it was put to him that the Whites believe they are a match for anybody at present: “They do, 100%.
“They went to Arsenal on Saturday - 11 shots they had on goal. You look at [Gabriel] Gudmundsson crosses the ball, he's the wing-back to the other full-back [James Justin] who scores.
“You see newly promoted sides go to Arsenal or Old Trafford, they put five at the back, don't they? Six at the back. Not Leeds United now. They're flying, they're confident, they're having a right go at you.
“I've seen a lot of them. They are a good team, by the way. I'm telling you now, they are a good team. I think the recruitment that Leeds United did has got to be mentioned because they've brought some little gems in.”
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Can Leeds compete for a European spot?
That shrewd transfer business, which started on the back of promotion into the Premier League being secured in 2025, has allowed Leeds to grow quickly on and off the field - with ambitious plans being drawn up.
Upgrade work is taking place at Elland Road, allowing more fans to be welcomed through the doors, while there has been talk of a push for Europe being staged this season as Daniel Farke brings the best out of a squad that is playing to its full potential.
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