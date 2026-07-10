AFP
Bruno Fernandes 'sad, frustrated and disillusioned' as Man Utd ace reflects on Portugal's World Cup heartbreak
Portugal's World Cup dream ends against Spain
Portugal arrived at the World Cup as one of the favorites but were eliminated by Spain in the round of 16 by a narrow 1-0 scoreline. Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time winner to eliminate Roberto Martinez's side and end their campaign earlier than expected. The defeat proved significant for Portugal, with Martinez leaving his role as head coach after the tournament. Fernandes, who had repeatedly backed the squad's ability to compete for the title, has now addressed the disappointment following the team's exit.
Fernandes thanks team-mates and supporters
Fernandes broke his silence with a message on X after Portugal's elimination. The Red Devils midfielder reflected on the disappointment of the result while paying tribute to the group that represented the national team throughout the tournament.
He wrote: "Sad, frustrated, and disillusioned. This group of players raised my expectations, not only because of their quality but also because of the incredible team we've built over these years.
"Thank you to all the players, coaching staff, and all the staff who accompanied and helped us every day during the World Cup. To all the Portuguese people, a huge thank you for your support and belief."
A promising campaign ends in disappointment
Portugal's tournament began with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo before a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. They then played out a goalless draw with Colombia to qualify for the round of 32, where the Selecao beat Croatia 2-1. However, they were unable to overcome Spain in the round of 16, with defensive mistakes and a lack of cutting edge proving costly.
- Getty
Focus shifts back to United
Fernandes will now take a break following the end of Portugal's World Cup campaign before returning for United's pre-season preparations. The midfielder is expected to rejoin his club team after his summer rest, turning his attention from international disappointment to the new campaign.
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