Can Bruno Fernandes be likened to Paul Scholes? ‘Different level’ claim from former Man Utd midfielder that played alongside 11-time Premier League title winner

While there is no doubting his talent and ability to impact matches for club and country, has he reached a height similar to that which ex-England international Scholes once scaled?

When that question was put to Anderson, who occupied the same engine room as Scholes, the Brazilian - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I think Bruno Fernandes is amazing, has amazing qualities, amazing player. He's a top player in this time, but I think Scholes is a different level. He's a completely different level.

“I think Scholes is close to the most top players in midfield on the planet. I think Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta. Bruno I put closer to [Frank] Lampard, [Steven] Gerrard, as well as [Claude] Makelele. [Michael] Essien, for me, and [Toni] Kroos.

“I think they're both in different positions. I think Scholes, when he starts, he starts a little bit in the middle, he comes a little bit back, plays defensively and attack at the same time. And Bruno Fernandes, I think Fernandes is more midfield and attack, like same position when [Wayne] Rooney played. I think Bruno Fernandes is a little bit like that. I think they're both completely different, but Scholes is Scholes. Scholes is a different planet.

“I played for eight years together. Scholes is not just on the pitch, it’s in the training. Sometimes it makes me p*ssed off when I do all the match, run everywhere, the ball comes to Scholes for 10 minutes, he scores. That always makes me sad, angry! I run everywhere, Scholes comes in my position, scores. This is Scholes. He's the same guy in training. Amazing player, amazing person.”