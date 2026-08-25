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Bruno Fernandes claims PFA Player of the Year prize as Manchester City forward Bunny Shaw wins women's award
Record-breaking season for Fernandes
Fernandes was crowned the men's PFA Players' Player of the Year following an incredible individual campaign for Manchester United, as reported by Sky Sports.
He broke the all-time record for Premier League assists, setting up 21 goals to surpass Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. He also scored nine times to help Manchester United secure a third-place finish and earn a return to the Champions League under manager Michael Carrick.
Consequently, Fernandes is the first Manchester United player to win the prestigious trophy since Wayne Rooney in the 2009-10 season, adding this prize to the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award he won in May.
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Pride in peer recognition
Reacting to the achievement, Fernandes expressed his delight at being recognised by his fellow professionals across the division. Fernandes said: "It is obviously a very proud moment. They are the ones you go on the pitch against and it's probably not easy to vote for someone you play against, so it is a very good moment."
In the women's game, Shaw scooped the PFA Women's Player of the Year award for the second time, claiming the trophy after scoring 21 goals to win a third straight Golden Boot and her first Women's Super League title with Manchester City.
Youth stars and merit awards
O'Reilly was named the Men's PFA Young Player of the Year after an outstanding campaign that saw him help England win World Cup bronze. O'Reilly said: "I had a great season. I'm very proud of the season I had. I won two trophies with my club and managed to play at the World Cup with my country. I'm over the moon how it turned out."
Meanwhile, Arsenal prospect Olivia Smith picked up the women's PFA Young Player of the Year title for the second consecutive campaign. Elsewhere, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Karen Carney received the PFA merit awards for their outstanding lifetime contributions to football.
- AFP
What comes next for the winners?
Manchester United have a busy schedule ahead as Fernandes prepares to lead his team in their highly anticipated Champions League return. Manchester City and Shaw will focus on defending their Women's Super League crown when the new season kicks off.
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