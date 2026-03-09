Brits Abroad: Trent Alexander-Arnold & Marcus Rashford both roasted by Spanish press while Fikayo Tomori shines in AC Milan derby win

Real Madrid bounced back from two successive La Liga losses by beating Celta Vigo 2-1 away from home on Friday, keeping the title race alive in the process. It was by no means a straightforward evening for Alvaro Arbeloa's men, though, as they only got over the line thanks to a goal from Federico Valverde in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, and benefitted from a huge slice of luck as the Uruguayan's shot was taken into the net via a wicked deflection.

Celta would have been good value for a point, with Madrid once again struggling for real cohesion, particularly at the back. Borja Iglesias' 25th-minute strike to cancel out Aurelien Tchouameni's early opener was a case in point, as Trent Alexander-Arnold was bypassed far too easily in the build-up.

Williot Swedberg outpaced the England international to bring down a long pass down the left flank, before cutting back onto his right foot and delivering a low cross for Iglesias to coolly convert. Alexander-Arnold's defending was far too casual, to put it kindly, and not just in that one sequence; he only posted one tackle in the entire game.

The former Liverpool full-back continues to look like a fish out of water in Madrid, as the Spanish press have noted. Marca said in a scathing assessment of his latest performance: "He contributes a lot in attack but also takes a lot away in defence. He was incredibly weak on Celta's equaliser."

Diario Sport went a step further: "Trent's situation is very worrying. The Englishman is a problem in defence for Real Madrid, as demonstrated by Celta's first goal. He was very weak defensively and completely outmatched in every aspect of the game. To make matters worse, he's lost what little he contributed in attack. If [Dani] Carvajal recovers somewhat, he'll be back in the starting line-up."

If Alexander-Arnold doesn't significantly up his game in the coming weeks, he will surely also fall out of contention for a spot in England's 2026 World Cup squad.