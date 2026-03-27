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‘Best four or five strikers in the world’ - Alexander Isak backed to justify £125m price tag at Liverpool as Michael Owen talks up ‘exciting’ talent
Liverpool spent a British record transfer fee on acquiring Isak
Liverpool made their move for Isak after seeing a Premier League rival break the 20-goal barrier in back-to-back English top-flight campaigns. Newcastle were understandably reluctant to part with a prized asset, with a historic fee changing hands in order to get a deal done.
Arne Slot was considered to have acquired another important piece in a trophy-winning puzzle on Merseyside, with Liverpool spending heavily on the back of recapturing the Premier League title. The Reds have seen little return on that investment across a testing 2025-26 campaign.
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How many goals has Isak scored for Liverpool?
Isak found the target on just three occasions - with that tally including only two efforts in the league - before suffering a broken leg and ankle damage during a meeting with Tottenham on December 20. He has sat out 21 games across all competitions since then.
Liverpool have remained in top-four contention, while reaching the Champions League and FA Cup quarter-finals, without Isak being available. He is closing in on a return to fitness at a crucial stage of the campaign.
It remains to be seen what kind of impact he can have through Liverpool’s remaining fixtures this term, but he is expected to make a telling long-term contribution. Former Reds frontman Owen remains a big fan of the 26-year-old Swede.
Why Owen is backing Isak to prove his worth at Liverpool
Quizzed by GOAL on whether Isak will live up to his price tag and if he is now under more pressure to deliver, given that his debut season at Anfield has been something of a write-off, Owen - speaking via CasinoScores, a service specialising in real-time statistics and live-stream casino game shows - said: “The pressure's always there for players, full stop, whether you've been bought for that money or not.
“He's an elite player. He was actually starting to play very well. He got carried off the pitch having scored a goal against Tottenham, and it was a lovely goal as well. Him as an individual, we can talk about Liverpool and their spending and the rights and wrongs, but that's another question, another topic. Isak as a player is absolutely elite.
“Some of the goals he scored, some of the performances he put in for Newcastle were just… he's got grace, he's got talent, he's got a touch, he's quick enough, he's a great finisher. He is an exciting, really an amazing, exciting player to come back into the fold. Of course he is.
“The rights and wrongs of buying so many players and spending so much money in the same position, that's a different topic. But him coming back, he's one of the best four or five strikers in the world. There's no question in my mind about that. So, yeah, it'd be a huge boost to have him back.”
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Liverpool fixtures 2025-26: FA Cup and Champions League quarter-finals
No definitive date for Isak’s return to action has been pencilled in as yet. Liverpool are understandably wary of rushing a costly asset back ahead of schedule and running the risk of seeing him suffer another setback.
The expectation is, however, that he will have an important role to play through to the end of the season - with major silverware still up for grabs. Slot’s side will resume their campaign after the latest international break when facing Manchester City in the last eight of FA Cup competition on April 4.
They will then travel to France for the first leg of what promises to be an epic Champions League showdown with European title holders Paris Saint-Germain. There are seven games - including a derby date with Everton and meetings with Manchester United and Chelsea - remaining on their Premier League schedule.