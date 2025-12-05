This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Dax Part II GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

‘Best decision of his young coaching career’ - Dax McCarty says Javier Mascherano benching Luis Suárez helped elevate Inter Miami, praises ‘must-watch’ Thomas Müller and Vancouver ahead of MLS Cup

Mic’d Up: McCarty breaks down the MLS Cup - why benching Suárez was a “career-defining” call, how Müller made Vancouver must-watch, and which side he thinks has the edge.

In the lead-up to the 2025 MLS Cup, Dax McCarty was asked to pick a combined XI from the two finalists: Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps. It’s a familiar exercise before a big game, largely because it’s an easy way to spotlight players to watch and the matchups that could ultimately decide things.

This one, though, wasn’t so easy. McCarty genuinely struggled. There was simply too much talent to choose from, he says. It stressed him out - and, oddly enough, made him even more excited for the final.

“Both of these teams are loaded,” the longtime MLS midfielder turned Apple TV analyst told GOAL. “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve had to do as an analyst. You go through both teams and it’s impossible. If everyone had to put together a combined XI for these teams, I think they’d all be different.”

Such is the nature of this final. On one side: Lionel Messi and friends, leading an Inter Miami team chasing immortality. On the other hand: Vancouver, no plucky underdog, but a group headlined by Thomas Muller and supported by Sebastian Berhalter, Andrés Cubas, Tristan Blackmon, and Emmanuel Sabbi - all playing the best soccer of their careers.

McCarty previewed the matchup in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, GOAL’s recurring feature that brings the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other voices on the state of soccer in the U.S. and beyond.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Vancouver Whitecaps crest
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN