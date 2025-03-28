'Beat up by a YouTuber' - Logan Paul aims another jibe at Lionel Messi as WWE superstar responds to boxing fight request from Inter Miami icon's bodyguard Yassine Chueko
Logan Paul has aimed another jibe at Lionel Messi while responding to a boxing fight request from the Inter Miami star's bodyguard, Yassine Chueko.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Paul initially joked about fighting Messi
- Chueko has offered to step in
- War of words has continued on social media