'A very good coach and a wonderful person' - Vincent Kompany deemed 'unsellable' by Bayern Munich as president explains why coach is 'a real upgrade' for entire club

Speaking to Sport Bild, Hainer made Bayern’s stance on Kompany crystal clear while joking about interest from elsewhere. Hainer also praised the coach’s professionalism and work ethic, claiming his standards have had an impact across the entire club.

"They're welcome to knock on the door," Hainer said. "Players are often described as unsellable. And there's no transfer fee for Kompany; he's unsellable. Vincent has a contract until 2029, which gives us security – and hopefully he'll stay much, much longer. He's made a name for himself here with us.

"Vincent is the first one at Sabener Strasse in the morning and the last one to leave. When we fly back to Munich after away games, I see him already reviewing all the match footage on his laptop on the plane and calling his coaching staff over for the initial analysis. This hard work is contagious, not just for the team, but for the entire club. Kompany is a real asset.

"Our motivation for the extension wasn't to pre-empt Manchester City. We extended his contract because he's doing an outstanding job and because we simply wanted him to stay with us longer. Perhaps he'll coach Manchester City someday, since he played there before. His successful work generally attracts the attention of top clubs. He's young and has many years of coaching ahead of him. But he and his family are very happy in Munich."