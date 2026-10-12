Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer issues defiant hands-off warning to Real Madrid over Michael Olise

Brushing off speculation over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Hainer stressed that Die Roten's financial stability means they do not have to sell key players. Speaking on Bild TV, the president offered a clear message: "FC Bayern is a club that doesn't need to sell. We make our decisions from a position of strength. Michael Olise still has a contract with us until 2029.

"I hope and wish that he will extend it at some point. Regardless of whether it's Real Madrid or whoever else makes a move, we know how to defend ourselves well. FC Bayern has a lot to offer."