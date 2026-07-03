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Bayern Munich confirm Nathaniel Brown signing as Germany star revels in 'indescribable' homecoming
Bavarian giants secure defender
Bayern have finalised a lucrative agreement to secure the German-American defender on a contract running until the summer of 2031. Brown arrives from Eintracht following a stellar two-year stint where he registered seven goals and 13 assists across 75 competitive matches. The multi-million-euro transfer will see his former club, Nurnberg, receive a significant 12.5 per cent sell-on windfall from the final fee.
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Homecoming star reflects on dream
Speaking after completing his blockbuster move, the Amberg-born defender expressed immense pride at returning to his home region to represent the club he supported throughout his childhood. The versatile full-back admitted that graduating from youth football to the Allianz Arena dugout felt entirely surreal.
Brown stated: "It’s indescribable. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the whole world. And because I’m from Bavaria myself, almost everyone in my hometown of Amberg supports FC Bayern – that’s what I grew up with. That makes it very special, of course. It’s all wonderful for me – and it’s also a huge step for me."
Reflecting on whether he always possessed the inner belief that he would make it this far in the professional game, the 23-year-old conceded that his rapid rise to the top was a gradual process rather than an overnight success.
He added: "If I’m being completely honest: you don’t think on such a grand scale when you start playing football. In the U17s, I became a left-back, and then it gradually dawned on me: OK, maybe I could turn professional. But the idea that I might one day play for FC Bayern – that was just a dream, nothing more and nothing less."
When questioned about his long-term sporting ambitions and what he hopes to achieve during his tenure in Munich, Brown revealed a clear hunger to establish himself at the absolute highest level under Kompany.
He concluded: "I want to achieve the greatest possible sporting success, win lots of titles with FC Bayern and celebrate them with the fans. I want to have fun with the lads and I’m already really looking forward to getting to know them all. On a personal level, I want to continue to mature and become even more grown-up."
Bayern chiefs laud new signing
The strategic capture underlines Bayern’s ongoing commitment to anchoring their senior squad with elite domestic talent who possess substantial resale value and future longevity. High-ranking club executives highlighted his rapid tactical evolution, emphasising how his impressive versatility across the backline aligns perfectly with modern tactical demands.
Board member for sport Max Eberl stated: "We’re delighted to have brought a player to Bayern in Nathaniel who’s enjoyed such a rapid development but still has so much potential and is one for the future. He made his mark at the World Cup and showed why we’ve been looking at him for a while. He’ll expand our options in both defence and midfield."
Club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen added: "Nathaniel has a profile that is very much in demand in modern football. We all believe he’s an excellent fit for Bayern. This transfer also underlines our aspiration to bring top young German players to Bayern early. That’s always been a part of our DNA and should remain the case in the future."
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Positional battle looms large
Brown faces an immediate competitive assignment to challenge the injury-plagued Alphonso Davies for a regular starting berth in Kompany's backline. Having recently established himself under the international spotlight with eight senior caps, the young defender must quickly integrate into tactical training during pre-season. Consolidating his defensive discipline will be entirely paramount as Bayern look to launch a successful domestic title defense.
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