Bayern Munich 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new and upcoming Bayern Munich kits, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Bayern Munich have celebrated their 34th Bundesliga title in one of their new adidas drips and will soon be looking forward to taking the 2025 Club World Cup by storm in their fresh designs.

Vincent Kompany's men either wore the black away kit of 2024-25 or the beige retro jersey with the old club logo in the 2024-25 Champions League due to UEFA's ruling that banned the club from wearing their red home shirts in the tournament.

So, will there be a shift from their all-red home shirts for the upcoming term? Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Bayern Munich kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.

