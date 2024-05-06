Bayern Munich 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new kits Bayern Munich will be wearing, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Bayern Munich's kit will literally live up to their Die Roten (The Reds) nickname in the 2024-25 season as they look to put their 2023-24 Bundesliga disappointment behind them and get set for a fresh campaign with a renewed sense of purpose.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Bayern lost their 11-year German dominance to Bayer Leverkusen but are still gunning for European glory.

So, what new kits will Harry Kane, Thomas Muller and Co. be wearing next season? GOAL brings you the leaks, confirmed releases, how to buy and more.