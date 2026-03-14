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Barcelona come up with new plan to keep Marcus Rashford amid struggles to pay €30m release clause as Man Utd loanee desperate to stay in Spain
Blaugrana navigate financial maze
Rashford has made his intentions clear to the Barcelona hierarchy: he does not want to return to Old Trafford. Since arriving on loan, the 28-year-old has revitalised his career in La Liga, finding the consistency and joy that eluded him during his final months in Manchester.
However, the path to a permanent stay is blocked by a familiar obstacle for the Catalan giants. Despite the relatively modest €30m buyout clause, Barca’s well-documented financial constraints have made a straightforward purchase difficult, forcing sporting director Deco to look for alternative solutions to satisfy both the player and his parent club.
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Second loan strategy
United have held a firm line throughout the talks, viewing the €30m figure as, if anything, a cut-price fee that's less than he's worth. Reports suggest the Premier League side communicated to Barcelona back in January that they would not entertain offers below that set amount, as they seek to clear the player's significant wages off their books for good.
In a bid to break the deadlock, Barcelona have proposed a second consecutive season-long loan, according to talkSPORT. This arrangement would theoretically allow the Blaugrana to defer the primary payment while guaranteeing United the full valuation at a later date. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will accept another temporary move for a player they seemingly have no intention of reintegrating.
Flick prioritises Rashford stay
The drive to keep Rashford is fueled by Flick’s tactical vision. The German coach has reportedly informed the board that the winger is indispensable to his project. Rashford has repaid that faith with a productive campaign, registering 10 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.
"I try to speak to every player when they are not selected, and the last time I checked with him he replied to me: ‘Boss, you don’t have to tell me about your decisions'," Flick said about Rashford late last year. "'The most important thing is the team. We have to win the three points. The rest is not that important’."
Rashford's performances have also caught the attention of England manager Thomas Tuchel. After losing his place under the previous regime, Rashford returned to the international scene last September and continues to compete for a place in the Three Lions' squad for the 2026 World Cup. The player reportedly believes that remaining at Camp Nou is crucial to maintaining his place in the national team.
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Rashford's ambition is to win a title with Barca
Rashford certainly wants to end his debut season at Barca on a high. He will aim to lead the Blaugrana to the title this season, as they currently top La Liga, four points ahead of Real Madrid. They face Sevilla at Camp Nou on Sunday, before facing Newcastle in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw.
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