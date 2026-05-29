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Barcelona eye ambitious Josko Gvardiol bid with Bayern Munich already asking about Man City defender
European giants circle Etihad
Barcelona have placed Gvardiol high on their defensive shortlist as they look to engineer a marquee transfer window. According to reports from El Partidazo de COPE, the Catalan club are actively exploring a deal for the City star while simultaneously laying the groundwork for Atletico striker Alvarez. The Spanish champions believe a transfer could be feasible, though they face immediate opposition from Bayern, who are determined to reshape their backline.
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Matthaus confirms Bavarian interest
The intense speculation surrounding the 24-year-old defender intensified after German football icon Lothar Matthaus explicitly confirmed that the Bundesliga champions are actively pursuing the versatile former RB Leipzig man.
Speaking on Sky, Matthaus revealed the club's ongoing behind-the-scenes recruitment drive. "I have a player in mind and I have heard that inquiries are already being made," Matthaus said. "A former Bundesliga player from Leipzig, currently playing for Manchester City, left-back, can also play in the centre. His name is Gvardiol."
City plan extension talks
Despite reports from TEAMtalkindicating that Bayern have made contact with the defender's representatives, City remain determined to protect their €90 million investment. Gvardiol has been a dependable figure under Pep Guardiola since 2023, even though a fractured tibia restricted him to 18 Premier League appearances this term. The English club's hierarchy are working on a contract extension to secure his long-term future, running past his current 2028 deal, as they believe the player is settled.
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Defensive reshuffle on horizon
Gvardiol represents an incredibly attractive summer option for Bayern manager Vincent Kompany amid ongoing defensive fragility and uncertainty at the Allianz Arena. With Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito plagued by fitness struggles and Kim Min-jae linked with a potential exit, the German club will push hard to secure elite reinforcements. Meanwhile, Barcelona must navigate their own complex financial situation if they are to successfully pull off a double swoop for both Gvardiol and Alvarez.