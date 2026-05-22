According to kicker, Fenerbahce Istanbul has made an enquiry about the 29-year-old centre-back and wants to sign him in the next transfer window.
Translated by
Talks have reportedly already taken place, and FC Bayern could secure a substantial transfer fee from the sale of a player earmarked for a move
Reports indicate that initial talks have taken place, with the German record champions seeking a transfer fee of around €25 million for the South Korean's services.
Kim had previously plied his trade at Fenerbahce during the 2021/22 campaign, impressing enough to earn a €19 million move to SSC Napoli. A return to Turkey would require the 29-year-old to accept a substantial pay cut.
Bayern would not block a move, given that Kim was third in the centre-back pecking order last term, behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah. Josip Stanisic and Hiroki Ito remain in the squad, though Ito could depart for €20 million after two injury-hit seasons.
- AFP
Min-Jae Kim feels at home at FC Bayern Munich.
Nevertheless, Kim recently emphasised that he feels at home in Munich and is generally happy with his role. "I always thought that playing regularly was the solution, but now I'm happy with my role as a challenger," he told the Korean media outlet Footballist. "I've never experienced a long spell without playing, so the adjustment was tricky at first. Over time, though, I've seen the upside," the South Korean international added.
Although Kim is under contract at Bayern until 2028, he was already considered a transfer target during last summer's and winter's transfer windows. At the time, reports suggested the defender would wait until the summer to see if his situation improved. That has not happened: Tah and Upamecano remain first-choice centre-backs. Bayern's stance has not changed; if a suitable offer arrives, Kim is likely to leave at the end of the season.
Juventus, AC Milan and several top Turkish clubs, including Galatasaray and Besiktas, are said to be monitoring the situation, with Juventus reportedly already making contact with the South Korean international.