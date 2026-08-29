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Julian Alvarez snubs sensational Man City return and issues rejection to Arsenal
Alvarez rejects surprise City return
Alvarez has categorically rejected an opportunity to make a dramatic return to Etihad Stadium, as per Cadena SER. The Cityzens reached out to Atletico to express interest in re-signing their former frontman, but Alvarez informed the Premier League champions he has no desire to return to Manchester before an official bid could even be launched.
The 26-year-old’s firm refusal comes as he remains locked in a tense standoff with Los Rojiblancos in what has become the biggest transfer saga of the summer window. Despite being Arsenal’s primary target and dream signing in north London, the striker has also turned down the Gunners on numerous occasions.
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Barcelona dream stalls despite Laporta admission
Instead of moving to London or Manchester, Alvarez is desperate to join Barcelona, who previously failed with a €100million (£86m) bid earlier this summer. Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed their ongoing interest in a public statement this week, admitting it is "common knowledge" that the Argentine forward wants to join them.
However, Atletico are refusing to do business with their Liga rivals under any circumstances. The Madrid outfit reiterated their firm stance this week, insisting there is a "zero per cent chance" of selling the star striker to Barca.
Visa complications shape Premier League rejection
Alvarez's strong reluctance to return to England is reportedly driven by personal circumstances rather than footballing reasons. The Argentine is aware of specific UK visa regulations that would create significant difficulty for his family to visit him, whereas he faces no such complications living in Spain.
The situation marks a clear shift from his successful first stint in England, having originally joined City from River Plate for £14m in January 2022. Alvarez went on to score 36 goals in 103 appearances and helped Guardiola's side secure a historic Treble before moving to Atletico two summers ago in an £82m deal.
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Standoff leaves forward's future in balance
While Cadena SER indicate Alvarez has been made increasingly aware that Arsenal represents his only realistic exit route from Atletico, he remains adamant about staying in Spain. As a result, the forward finds himself trapped between a club unwilling to sell to Blaugrana and his own refusal to move back to England.
With City officially rebuffed and Atletico refusing to negotiate with Barca, the high-profile transfer saga remains at a total standstill. Alvarez must now decide whether to rebuild relations in Madrid or hold out hope for a breakthrough before the transfer window closes.
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