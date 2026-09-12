Why Alexander Sorloth's mysterious injury is causing Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone a major headache

The club officially announced the forward's fitness setback on August 12. At the time, medical staff anticipated an individualised training schedule to manage his recovery.

"Alexander Sorloth suffers from a muscle contracture, as determined by the club's medical services," Atletico confirmed in their statement. "The Norwegian striker will train in individual sessions and his progress will determine his return to the group."

However, one month later, the striker is still yet to feature on the grass. The prolonged layoff has frustrated plans for him to play a key role in Simeone's frontline.