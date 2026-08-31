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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Jonathan David to Atletico Madrid is done: the details

Juventus
Transfers
J. David
Atletico Madrid

Juventus are working on the sale of the Canadian: talks ongoing to bring in Zirkzee or Woltemade

Jonathan David is set to swap Juventus for Atlético Madrid: according to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus and the Colchoneros have reached a verbal agreement. The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy for the Canadian striker, who is preparing to join Atlético. Atlético will cover more than 50% of his salary.


Talks this morning

Juventus and Atletico Madrid have stayed in constant contact over Jonathan David, the Canada striker born in 2000, who is heading out of Continassa after a disappointing season and the start of 2026-27 in much the same way as the last one. In Saturday's match against Parma, David was loudly jeered when Nico Gonzalez replaced him.


Sunday's official offer from the Colchoneros, for a loan deal with an option to buy, kept things moving, and contacts between the Juventus hierarchy, including chief executive Giovanni Carnevali and sporting director Frederic Massara, continued today in a positive manner.


David, the Canadian born in 2000, earns a significant salary of €6 million net per season until next 30 June 2030 and had already opened the door to the move to Cholo Simeone's side. He was waiting for the parties to reach an agreement that could resolve the situation and satisfy everyone involved. According to Marca, David is getting closer and closer to Atletico Madrid.


  • Woltemade is on the way in

    Juventus are still working on a deal for a new centre-forward. Alexander Sorloth is among the options, but Atletico do not seem open to that possibility. So at this stage the Old Lady are in talks over two other players: the top target is Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee, born in 2001, of Manchester United and formerly of Bologna. The other route leads to Nick Woltemade, the German born in 2002, with Newcastle open to a loan move: in the last few minutes, Juventus appear to have made a decisive move for Woltemade, who is now the clear favourite to arrive at Continassa.

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