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Sensational transfer twist as Arsenal 'push hard' for SHOCK Tottenham star to fill defensive void
Arteta targets shock north London rivals raid
Arsenal are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign Spurs captain Romero as they look to solve a brewing crisis at the back, according to Daily Mail. The Gunners have reached out to the Argentine defender's representatives to understand the conditions of a potential deal, marking a bold move for the captain of their fiercest rivals.
The urgency in the red half of north London stems from the fitness of William Saliba. The French international has been ruled out of the start of the Premier League campaign following a back injury sustained during the 2026 World Cup.
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Atletico lead the chasing pack
Despite Arsenal's aggressive approach, Atletico Madrid are said to be the frontrunners for Romero’s signature. Diego Simeone is a long-term admirer of his compatriot and is currently working on clearing the decks at the Metropolitano to fund a formal bid. The Spanish giants are in talks to sell Matteo Ruggeri to Aston Villa and Nahuel Molina to Roma, with the combined fees intended to facilitate a £30m opening offer for the Tottenham star.
Serie A giants Inter have also made their presence felt in the race, having already agreed on a £34m fee with Spurs. However, the Italian champions have yet to find common ground on personal terms.
Tottenham's stance and squad depth
Spurs find themselves in a position where they can afford to let Romero leave for the right price. The club has already bolstered their defensive options under Roberto De Zerbi with the £52m arrival of John Paul van Hecke and the free signing of Marcos Senesi.However, the idea of selling their captain to arch rivals Arsenal is out of the question for both the club and their supporters.
Romero’s time at Tottenham has been a rollercoaster, featuring a recovery from a knee injury during last season's relegation scrap. The defender was at the heart of the Argentina side that reached the World Cup final, and he has previously been linked with moves away following the departure of Ange Postecoglou.
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Romero's desire for a new challenge
The 28-year-old has been a mainstay since his move from Atalanta in 2022, but consecutive seasons of instability have taken their toll. Having experienced back-to-back relegation battles, Romero is ready to compete for major honors. While Arsenal can offer immediate Champions League football and a title charge, the historic rivalry between the two clubs serves as a massive roadblock to any potential transfer agreement between the two boardrooms.
As the transfer deadline approaches, the situation remains fluid. Arsenal’s interest has certainly complicated the race, but Atleti's financial maneuvering suggests they are the most likely destination for the World Cup winner. Arteta will need to act fast if he is to convince Romero to cross the divide, or he must quickly pivot to other targets to ensure the Gunners aren't left short-handed in the absence of the talismanic Saliba.
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