'Very possible' - Paul Scholes makes 'scary' Arsenal treble claim as Mikel Arteta’s side target historic dominance

Scholes and Neville have tipped Arsenal to retain the Premier League title this season. Arteta's formidable side finally ended their two-decade league drought in May and are already heavily favoured to repeat the feat.

The Gunners kicked off their title defence in style, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Coventry City. Having added significant depth to an already settled squad, the north London giants look primed to dominate English football once again.

With major managerial upheaval affecting their closest rivals, Arsenal have emerged as the undisputed frontrunners. Both Manchester City and Liverpool are currently navigating tricky transitional periods following the departures of Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot.